Anime Lost Simulator Codes (March 2023)

Having fun with the latest amalgamation of anime characters in Anime Lost Simulator? You aren’t the only one, though if you want any hope of getting your favorite characters up to speed, you can use some help. Luckily, we have a remedy for that with the use of the latest Anime Lost Simulator codes.

All Working Anime Lost Simulator Codes in Roblox

As of right now, the following codes are currently active in Anime Lost Simulator.

Shutdown1 : Redeem this code for free rewards.

: Redeem this code for free rewards. Hype: Redeem this code for free rewards.

Considering Anime Lost Simulator is still a very new experience on Roblox, the codes listed above may expire a lot faster than normal. In fact, the game is going through testing, causing game data to be reset every now and then.

All Expired Anime Lost Simulator Codes in Roblox

By this point, the following codes will no longer work in Anime Lost Simulator if you make any attempt to redeem them:

There are currently no expired codes for Anime Lost Simulator.

How to Redeem Anime Lost Simulator Codes

Like most Roblox games, codes for Anime Lost Simulator have to be redeemed in-game. After you log in, follow along with these steps:

Open the in-game shop. You’ll find it on the left-hand side, the little basket icon. On the right-hand side of the shop menu, open the gifts menu. It looks like a present. Type in a valid code and profit!

With that said and done, you have everything you need to know about all Anime Lost Simulator codes, including how to redeem them. Twinfinite features countless other code guides like Anime Adventures, so why not dive in for more from your favorite games?

