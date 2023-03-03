Image Source: Koei Tecmo

While swords and staves may be powerful weapons that can make your enemies feel sorry they ever came near you, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also throws in magic in the form of Wizardry spells. Using the Five Phases affinities, it adds another layer to the combat in the game and can lead to some interesting results. For those seeking the full rundown of all Wizardry spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this guide is for you.

Wizardry Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Five Phases in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty refers to the elements of Wood, Fire, Earth, Water, and Metal. Each school has various spells that fulfill different uses, and they can be tapped on to inflict status effects, or to cancel each other out. Knowing when to use what will help you become more proficient at snuffing out threats and weakening your opponent.

As a rule of thumb, remember that Wood counters Earth, Earth wins over Water, Water beats Fire, Fire overcomes Metal, and Metal counteracts against Wood.

You have the option of learning Wizardry spells in any order, with one Wizardry point awarded per Phase for every five levels. However, spells require a certain Morale Rank, Spirit, and the corresponding stat to use, so take note.

All Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Frost Lance – 1 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 202 Spirit

Summons a sharp icicle to the front, which accelerates forward or towards the target you locked on to.

Cloud Stance – 2 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 405 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, reduces consumption of Spirit when deflecting.

Frozen Spear Trap – 3 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 596 Spirit

Sets an icy trap by your feet, enemies that step onto the trap will be impaled by sharp icicles and take damage.

Alacrity Haste – 4 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 327 Spirit

Increases movement speed for a certain period of time.

Frozen Malice – 6 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 444 Spirit

Generates a large icicle to the front, which accelerates forward or towards a locked on target.

Unseeable Form – 8 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 818 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, tunrs your body invisible and undetectable by enemies.

Frozen Arrow – 10 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 327 Spirit

Creates a frost that turns into icy pillars after a while. The icy pillars will accelerate forward or towards a locked on target.

Ice Weapon – 12 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 530 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, enchants current melee weapon with Ice.

Unrelenting Frost – 15 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 366 Spirit

Hurls a blast of ice shards. Continue shooting by holding down the input for Wizardry Spells.

Obscuring Frost – 20 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 366 Spirit

Generates fog in an area that affects enemies in proximity with reduced targeting ability for a certain period of time.

Aqua Blink – 20 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 280 Spirit

Allows you to instantly teleport a certain distance.

Malignant Icefall – 25 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 327 Spirit

Summons a large icicle to fall on the locked-on target or a distance to the front.

Phantom Icicle – 30 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 491 Spirit

Releases curse bolts that create mysterious fog on contact with enemies or terrain. Reduces targeting ability for a set period of time.

Omninous Chill – 40 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 15, 608 Spirit

Summon small iciles to continously fall on the locked-on target or to the front.

All Wood Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Lightnig Bolt – 1 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 280 Spirit

Calls down a bolt of lightning on a locked-on target or to the front.

Unstoppable Force – 2 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 608 Spirit

Increases automatic recovery during Low Spirit and decreases automatic depletion during High Spirit.

Absorb Vitality – 3 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 569 Spirit

You and nearby allies can restore HP upon dealing damage.

Inner Breath – 4 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 569 Spirit

Increases the accumulation of Divine Beast Gauge for a certain amount of time.

Spirit Fervor – 6 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 655 Spirit

Grants you and your allies a positive effect that increases Spirit gain when attacking.

Barbed Conductor – 8 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 327 Spirit

Grow branches on the ground, activating it again will call down a bolt of lightning on them.

Guard Formation – 10 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 530 Spirit

Creates an area that reduces the damage allies inside it take from enemies.

Lightning Weapon – 12 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 530 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, enchants current melee weapon with Lightning.

Lightning Rush – 15 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 444 Spirit

Hurls a lightning bolt that rushes forward.

Focus Zone – 20 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 694 Spirit

Generates an area in which allies inside it deal additional damage.

Cleanse – 20 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 280 Spirit

Resets all negative effect accumulation to zero for you and allies, while reducing the amount of negative effect accumulation for all Phases except Metal.

Heaven's Rage – 25 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 569 Spirit

Calls down many bolts of lightning to strike in front of you.

Perfect Restoral – 30 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 15, 819 Spirit

Grants you and your allies a positive effect that completely negates an enemy attack once.

Grants you and your allies a positive effect that completely negates an enemy attack once. Barbed Nightmare – 40 Wood Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 819 Spirit

Summons thorns from the ground to attack, and a portion of damage dealt will restore HP of you and your allies.

All Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Blasting Flare – 1 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 335 Spirit

Emits an eruption of flames to the front.

Fire Bolt – 2 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 207 Spirit

Hurl a mote of fire in front of you.

Surging Blaze – 3 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 335 Spirit

Hurl multiple fireballs in a cone-shaped area of effect.

Fireblast – 4 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 375 Spirit

Discharges a ball of fire that flies on a gravitional arc, and explodes upon hitting enemy or terrain.

Scorch Comet – 6 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 670 Spirit

Discharges a large ball of fire to the front.

Burning Flamewave – 10 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 542 Spirit

Summons continuous eddies of flame in front of you. Deals damage over time to any enemies coming into contact with it.

Flame Weapon – 12 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 542 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, enchants current melee weapon with Fire.

Bursting Fireball – 15 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 750 Spirit

Hurls a large fireball that will split into multiple small fireballs and explode after a certain period of time or upon hitting enemy or terrain.

Scorch Sweep – 20 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 414 Spirit

Emits a stream of fire to sweep within a cone-shaped area of effect.

Scorch Stream – 20 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 502 Spirit

Emits a stream of fire to the front, continue firing by holding down the input.

Engulfing Inferno – 25 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 335 Spirit

Summons and attacks with multiple pillars of flame.

Overpower Burst – 30 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 710 Spirit

Greatly increases the damage dealth by the Wizardry Spell or Martial Arts next used.

Greatly increases the damage dealth by the Wizardry Spell or Martial Arts next used. Scorch Spinner – 40 Fire Virtue, Morale Rank 15, 622 Spirit

Shoots a stream of fire from both hands, engulfing nearby enemies in flames.

All Earth Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Rock Spike – 1 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 287 Spirit

Summons rock pillars in front of you, exploding and knocking enemies away upon contact.

Enhanced Defense – 2 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 502 Spirit

For a certain period of time, receive less damage from enemies and not flinch, except from some powerful attacks.

Mighty Shockwave – 3 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 414 Spirit

Unleashes a shockwave around you that will blow nearby enemies away.

Quakebound – 4 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 375 Spirit

For a certain period of time, grants an ability to increases enemies’ Stone ailment accumulation by deflecting.

Rock Toughness – 6 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 670 Spirit

Reduces Spirit damage received from attacks, and grant single-use effect that prevents Morale Rank from decreasing when dealt a Critical Blow.

Imposing Slab – 8 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 582 Spirit

Generate rock pillars in front of you that linger temporarily before exploding when enemies touch them.

Force Blow – 10 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 247 Spirit

Unleashes an attack using the power of the Earth Phase.

Stone Weapon – 12 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 542 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, enchants current melee weapon with Stone.

Deathly Bog – 15 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 502 Spirit

Creates a bog in a nearby area, causing damage over time to enemies touching it and reducing thier movement speed.

Sandsink – 15 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 287 Spirit

Generates a whirlpool of sand that draws enemies into its center.

Lion's Roar – 20 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 414 Spirit

Lets out a shout that generates a shockwave. Enemies hit will be forced to lock on to you, also decreases enemy daamge for a certain amount of time.

Boulder Knuckles – 25 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 502 Spirit

Imbues you with the power of the Earth Phase and allows you to perfrom a frontal jab, attack deals damage in inverse proportion to current HP percentage.

Fiend Vanquisher – 30 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 414 Spirit

Allows you to charge forward with the power of the Earth Phase, you will not falter while charging unless the enemy attack is sufficiently powerful. Move farther by holding down the input button.

Illusionary Shell – 40 Earth Virtue, Morale Rank 15, 837 Spirit

For a certain period of time, creates an invisible shield that absorbs a certain amount of damage.

All Metal Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Poison Bubbles – 1 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 287 Spirit

Releases poison bubbles that burst and generate a poison bog when hitting enemies or terrain. Cause damage over time.

Repression Crush – 2 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 287 Spirit

Release a curse bolt to the front, enemies hit will recover from Spirit Disruption more slowly for a certain amount of time.

Poison Corrosion – 3 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 335 Spirit

Emit a posion fog that cause damage over time to enemies in it.

Calamity Bolts – 4 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 454 Spirit

Releases curse bolts to the front, enemies hit will deal less damage for a while.

Venemous Discharge – 5 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 622 Spirit

Releases bubbles of poison that burst and generate poison bogs, deal damage over time.

Life Wither – 7 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 15, 502 Spirit

Release a curse bolt to the front that makes enemies receive more damage for a certain amount of time.

Elemental Plague – 9 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 247 Spirit

Increases the accumulation of all status effects dealt to enemies for a while.

Toxin Weapon – 12 Water Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 542 Spirit

For a certain amount of time, enchants current melee weapon with Toxin.

Toxin Bubbles – 13 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 7, 582 Spirit

Releases bublbes of poison to the front, creating poison bogs when hitting enemies or terrain. Causes continuous damage to enemies in contact.

Devouring Sweep – 13 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 335 Spirit

Emits a poisonous fog to sweep within a cone-shaped area of effect.

Thorny Ground – 20 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 335 Spirit

Summons thorns from the ground, enemies that step on the thorns have reduced movmeent speed for a set amount of time.

Thorn Shot – 25 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 0, 287 Spirit

Releases curse bolts that create thorns on impact with enemies or terrain. Enemies in contact with the thorns have reduced speed for a certain amount of time.

Molten Calamity Thorn – 30 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 3, 670 Spirit

Releases a Metal Phase attack that deals damage to enemies it touches. If those enemies are affected with any ailments, they will be fully cured, but take additional damge corresponding to the number of ailments cured.

Venom Snare – 40 Metal Virtue, Morale Rank 12, 670 Spirit

Releases a curse bolt to the front that forms a posion fog around the enemy hit. Fog will cause damage over time.

Now that you have the full rundown of all Wizardry spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you should be able to plan out how you want it to complement your playstyle. For those that require more help with the game, be sure to check out related content below, or search Twinfinite for more.

