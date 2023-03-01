All Project Playtime Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Even though Roblox is primarily aimed at a younger audience, there are still plenty of spooky experiences to be found on the popular game platform. From Piggy to Rainbow Friends to Granny, there’s likely a horror game that’ll scare you silly somewhere on the kid-friendly online storefront. With that in mind, you may be curious about one thing: What are all the Project Playtime codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, we’ve got all the deets down below, so let’s get started.

All Working Project Playtime Codes in Roblox

Right now, these are all the active codes that you can redeem in Project Playtime that net you some freebies in-game:

VALENTINEDAY2023 – 200 Emeralds

All Expired Codes in Project Playtime in Roblox

These are all the expired codes that no longer word in Project Playtime:

TWITTER2023 – Free in-game rewards

How to Redeem Free Codes in Project Playtime

Fortunately, redeeming codes is easy in Project Playtime. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Project Playtime on Roblox.

Tap on the white Twitter bird icon in the top-left side of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Type in your code in the text-box.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the freebies will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

And that brings us to the end of our guide. We hope this helped to shed some light on what all the Project Playtime codes in Roblox are at the moment.

