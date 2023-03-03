All Monkey Paw Wishes in Phasmophobia & What They Do

Image Source: Kinetic Games

If you ever wanted to be a Ghostbuster, Kinetic Games’ Phasmophobia is the perfect spooky game for you. Not only do you get to hunt paranormal entities with your friends, but the cool thing about the game is that you interact with said ghosts through voice commands and speech recognition. If you’ve managed to get your mitts on a Monkey Paw, you’ll even be able to make specific wishes. So, for those wondering what all the Monkey Paw wishes are in Phasmophobia, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

What Are All the Monkey Paw Wishes in Phasmophobia? Answered

First things first, it’s important to note that not every Monkey Paw wish in Phasmophobia will result in a positive outcome. In other words, there’s a chance that things can go… awry. Additionally, this may sound obvious, but it’s also very important that you’re using a mic while playing to get the full effect as the ghosts won’t hear you otherwise.

With that out of the way, though, here are all the Monkey Paw wishes and what they do in Phasmophobia:

I wish to see a ghost – A ghost will spawn in front of you.

– A ghost will spawn in front of you. I wish for ghost activity – Increases ghost activity.

– Increases ghost activity. I wish to trap the ghost – Traps the ghost in its ghost room for one minute.

– Traps the ghost in its ghost room for one minute. I wish to be sane – All players’ sanity in the game is set to 50%.

– All players’ sanity in the game is set to 50%. I wish for anything – A random wish occurs to all players in the game.

– A random wish occurs to all players in the game. I wish to leave – All the doors unlock and you’ll be able to leave the ghost investigation.

– All the doors unlock and you’ll be able to leave the ghost investigation. I wish for fog – The weather will change to fog.

– The weather will change to fog. I wish for clear skies – The weather will change to clear skies.

– The weather will change to clear skies. I wish for snow -The weather will change to snow.

-The weather will change to snow. I wish for rain – The weather will change to rain.

– The weather will change to rain. I wish for sunrise – The weather will change to a sunrise.

– The weather will change to a sunrise. I wish for knowledge – This will give you lots of information about the ghost.

– This will give you lots of information about the ghost. I wish to be safe – The closes hiding spot will be revealed to you.

– The closes hiding spot will be revealed to you. I wish to revive my friend – This will revive your friend.

Interestingly, if you take a photo of the Monkey Paw in-game, you’ll net yourself a reward of $5 and 5XP.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on what all the Monkey Paw wishes are in Phasmophobia. For more, here are all the ghosts in the game, ranked. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the links below.

