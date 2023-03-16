A Noomi Rapace Sci-Fi Thriller Skates Its Way to the Top of Streaming Charts 

Image Source: Netflix

Some days all we want to watch after a long day is a pessimistic post-apocalyptic sci-fi action-thriller where everything goes wrong for the characters on-screen At least, that’s what it looks like it if Netflix Top-10 list is anything to go by. The Swedish film Black Crab is one of the publisher’s most-watched non-English language movies, dominating the Top 10 for the past eight weeks.

The sci-fi action thriller was released a year ago on the platform, but it’s in the last month that it has gained steam and viewers. Right now, the film is in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched movies in countries like the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Australia. It also holds the first spot in Japan.

Black Crab follows Edh (Noomi Rapace), a speed skater and soldier who must cross enemy lines through the ice-covered Stockholm Archipelago, so she can deliver some canisters to a research facility. Those canisters might end the war, but she has an even bigger motivation to get there, her daughter Vanja, who she hasn’t seen in years and thought dead, is also in the facility.

This dramatic film was released directly on Netflix, earning so-so reviews and only getting a 53% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences liked it even less, as the movie has an abysmal 37% audience score on the platform.

Made in Sweden, the movie was directed by Adam Berg and stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), Jakob Oftebro (1894), Aliette Opheim (Patriot), and Dar Salim (Game of Thrones).

You can watch Black Crab on Netflix, and if you do so, tell us your thoughts on the film in the comments below.

