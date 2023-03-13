A Bizarre Universe Trello Link & How to Use It

Image via Roblox Corporation

If you haven’t had your fill of Roblox and anime, you can indulge in both by playing the action RPG A Bizarre Universe, based on the popular manga and anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. It’s got all sorts of quests to complete, bosses to fight, and bizarre adventures to go on. Whether you’re new or an expert, an invaluable tool is checking out the Trello board for the game. To give it a look, here’s A Bizarre Universe Trello link and how to use it.

A Bizarre Universe Trello Link

Image via Trello

By using the link we’ve provided, you’ll be taken directly to the Trello board for A Bizarre Universe. It’s there you can dive right into all the game’s different mechanics, updates, and gameplay guides.

Not only will you find oodles of information on A Bizarre Universe, you’ll also find a direct link to the Roblox game’s Discord server, where you can chat with other players and even locate an entire channel dedicated to Roblox codes.

How to Use A Bizarre Universe Trello

The developers behind A Bizarre Universe broke down the game into multiple sections on Trello, each designating an important aspect, like skills and quests. However, the real information is inside the cards themselves, the individual boxes placed under each section. For example, if you’re looking for information on bosses, then look under the aptly named “Bosses” Trello card column.

In the A Bizarre Universe Trello board, you’ll find sections on the following game mechanics:

FAQ

Important Locations

Items

Skills

NPCs

Quests

Enemies

Bosses

Styles & Races

Templates (staff only)

With that said and done, you now have everything you need to know about the A Bizarre Universe Trello link and how to use it. If you’re new to the game, it’s a great crash course for getting familiar. Of course, so is checking out related content for A Bizarre Universe and Roblox, in general, using the links below.

