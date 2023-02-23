The Witness Is Here to Bring an End to The Traveler, The Light, & Guardians in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie

A new (and potentially final) trailer has been aired for Lightfall, the upcoming annual expansion for Destiny 2 courtesy of Bungie alongside PlayStation’s most recent State of Play. Prior to this, the most recent expansion was the Witch Queen which arrived on February 22, 2022. It arrives as the next chapter in the Light and Darkness saga.

The trailer itself debuted at 2023’s first State of Play presentation, ahead of the release date of February 28, 2023. The expansion will see guardians gaining a second darkness power, this time in the form of Strand, as well as giving us a lot more time with the nefarious Witness. Lightfall also promises to bring a multitude of long overdue quality-of-life changes, and will arrive simultaneously with Destiny 2’s 20th season — Season of Defiance.

The trailer shows off what appears to be the opening cinematic for Lightfall, showcasing the kind of blockbuster action that longtime players have come to expect. Something to note is that the expansion will seemingly be bringing interstellar warfare vibes back to the world of Destiny. This is especially noteworthy as many fans have felt it’s been a long time coming; it was otherwise missing since the days of 2015’s Taken King expansion.

The trailer also shows a little bit more of the neon-colored city of Neomuna, which exists within the planet Neptune. Here, guardians will spend most of the new campaign as we try to uncover the secrets of our new abilities, as well as gain both some allies and hopefully an insight into saving the source of our power, the Traveler.

Finally, there is a feeling of dread surrounding the trailer as audiences are again reminded that “our end is near,” by way of the Witness — humanity’s most ancient enemy. This arrives on the coattails of the Abherrent Imperative mission from Feb. 14’s reset which closed out the most recent Season of the Seraph’s finale.

One way or another, it’s very clear that the ancient fight between the Witness and the Traveler is nearing its epic conclusion. Lightfall arrives next week on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on February 28, 2023, and can be pre-ordered for $49.99 at participating outlets. Further information about the trailer shown at this State of Play can be found at Playstation Blog.

