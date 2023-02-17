Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Already a Box Office Success, Despite Awful Reviews

Image Source: Jagged Edge Productions/ITN Studios

When the Winnie-the-Pooh property entered the public domain in the United States in 2022, nobody expected that one of the first non-Disney uses of the property would be for an ultra gory slasher film. Well, that happened. Much less did the world think that movie would be a financial success. Well, that also happened. Having only been released in Mexico to date, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is already a box office success, despite awful reviews.

It is generally known that in Hollywood, a movie would have to earn more than double its budget to be considered a financial success; Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has achieved this at least ten times over. The film’s production companies Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios have not revealed the exact budget cost for the film, but they stated that it was less than $100,000, according to a report by Variety.

With just its Mexico release, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has already raked in over $1,000,000, earning at least ten times its budget, and with an additional $700K domestically on day one. Needless to say, a sequel to Blood and Honey is already in the works. Money talks, even though there are probably some people who would object.

Early reviews are in for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey – currently it's #Rotten at 6% on the #Tomatometer, with 17 reviews: https://t.co/HzXAluhZHK pic.twitter.com/UbtkqHkSW7 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 17, 2023

Many may not feel a sequel is warranted, as reviews are trickling in and almost unanimously declaring Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to be a pretty terrible movie. It is not like anyone expected anything Shakespearean from a movie largely built off of the joke of making a gritty version of a property predominantly associated with Disney, with more on the way, but film critics at least expected some more quality to accompany the camp. There’s always next time.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is now in theaters in select territories until Apr. 1, 2023, and it will be available to stream on Apr. 24, 2023.

Related Posts