Who Is the Dehya Voice Actor in Genshin Impact

Who’s the face behind the animation? Here’s what you need to know about Dehya’s voice actor in Genshin Impact.

Developer miHoYo’s latest Update 3.0 has added new questlines and characters to the world of Teyvat. That includes one mercenary who is especially skilled with Pyro and features prominently throughout some of Sumeru’s new storylines. If you’re wondering who the Dehya voice actor is in Genshin Impact, here’s your answer.

Dehya Japenese Voice Actor

Image source: Mihoyo / themoviedb

For Genshin Impact’s Japanese translation, Ayaka Fukuhara voices Dehya. The actress has a wealth of experience voicing characters in the video game industry, having starred in games such as Sakura Wars, Nier Replication, and Granblue Fantasy. If you’re familiar with Japanese anime then you might also recognize her voice from such shows as Captain Tsubasa and Extreme Hearts, in which she played Tarō Misaki and Yukino Tachibana respectively.

Dehya English Voice Actor

Image source: Mihoyo / IMDB

Amber May is the English dub voice of Dehya in Genshin Impact, who fans should recognize already as having played other characters in the game too, including Xiza, and Camille. Beyond Genshin Impact, May has also starred in several film and television roles, such as Joe in Lupin the 3rd: Part VI, and Barbie Roberts in Barbie Big City, Big Dream.

That’s everything there is to know about who the Dehya voice actor is in Genshin Impact. For more information about the game and its Update 3.5, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

Related Posts