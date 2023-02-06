When Does Daedalic Entertainment’s Capes Come Out?

Have you been dying to get more Marvel’s Midnight Suns content ever since it was released in 2023? Well, Daedalic Entertainment might have just unveiled your brand new turn-based superhero addiction, called Capes, a title that lets you create and customize your own character to help save the world. Here is everything you need to know about when Capes comes out.

Currently, Capes doesn’t have a concrete release date. Based on the trailer above and its Steam page, the only information currently available is that the turn-based tactics game is set to arrive at some point in 2023.

What Platforms Will Capes Be Available On?

A little further digging reveals that Capes will also come out on the Epic Games store, as well as on consoles, specifically PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

From the trailer, it looks like the game will be very similar to Marvel’s Midnight Suns, following a storyline about superheroes by using turn-based combat and tactics, even allowing you to build and customize your character’s powers.

At the moment, that is everything you need to know about when does Daedalic Entertainment’s Capes comes out. If you’re still looking for more turn-based content or just general updates on the game up until its release, be sure to check Twinfinite, as we’ve got plenty of great news, features, and guides that gaming fans will surely love.