What Is the Black Family Motto in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: WB Games

Quests in Hogwarts Legacy aren’t always as straightforward as simply following an objective marker and beating up a bunch of enemies. Sometimes, you’ll need to solve puzzles and answer some tricky questions as well. With that in mind, if you’re wondering what the Black family motto is in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.

Hogwarts Black Family Motto Explained

In the final act of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll take on a quest titled The Polyjuice Plot, where you’ll get to drink some Polyjuice Potion and transform into Phineas Nigellus Black, the headmaster himself.

However, just because you’ve taken on the appearance of Black doesn’t mean you’ve got access to all his skills and knowledge. During this quest, Scrope will ask you what the Black family motto is. The good news is that even if you pick wrongly, you’ll be able to progress either way. However, to make things go smoother, pick the option that says “It’s to do with the purity of blood.”

Scrope will then tell you that the Black family motto is “Toujours Pur”, which translates to “Always pure” in French.

The Black family took blood purity very seriously and it serves as a cornerstone of what that family stands for. They believed in keeping their wizarding bloodline pure, which is why their motto follows that belief as well.

That’s all you need to know about what the Black family motto is in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

