Trippy Upcoming PSVR2 Shooter Synapse Blends FPS Action & Telekinesis

A new fast-paced and archaic shooter from the development team behind Far Cry VR and Fracked is coming to PSVR 2 later this year. Synapse is set to combine dual-wielding first-person action and telekinetic superpowers in an abstract world with a unique art style.

Players navigate a monochrome world with bursts of neon as they are hounded by enemy soldiers. The game doesn’t look to have much of a story and instead seems purely focuses on delivering an immersive and intense experience for players.

The game is being released exclusively on PSVR 2 and is set to take advantage of all its features. The updated features of the headset including haptic feedback can be used to track the player’s eye movements in order to steady their aim. Adaptive triggers will also be a crucial feature that will add to the immersion of the game.

Developer Ndream established their run and cover shooting mechanics in their debut title Fracked which was released to a positive critical reception. Synapse looks to refine the mechanic with some added style and visual flair to boot.

It isn’t the first time that a developer has dived into more surreal environments, Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity took players on a twisted and surreal journey into the journey of Rook Island as they’re pursued by Far Cry 3 villain, Vaas.

There’s no indication of when Synapse is set to release this year but we’d expect it to hit PSVR 2 sooner rather than later along with the other four titles announced for PSVR 2 at tonight’s State of Play.

