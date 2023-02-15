Top 5 TV Shows Starring Bella Ramsey

Image Source: HBO and Warner Media

Bella Ramsey is the name on everyone’s lips in the TV and movie industry at the moment. Having appeared in one of the biggest TV shows of all time and currently starring in the biggest TV show of the year, Bella is hitting all of the headlines. At only 19 years old, she is already becoming one of the hottest names in acting, but she has been delivering on the big and small screen for quite a while already.

Within this article we will be looking at the top 5 TV shows that Bella Ramsey has starred in throughout her career and where you may recognize her from.

5. Hilda

Image Source: Netflix

Bella Ramsey may not be the face, but she is the voice in the Netflix original series, Hilda. Created by Luke Pearson, this animated graphic series follows the lives of Hilda, her mother, and her pet deer-fox as they struggle to find a new home in a new town. Donning a black beret, yellow scarf, red sweater, blue skirt and wild teal hair, Hilda stands out from everyone else in her little world.

With Bella’s voice and the unmistakable design behind the protagonist, the animated fantasy really brings out a different side to Bella and allowed Hilda to become a very much loved character.

4. His Dark Materials

Image Source: BBC

Based upon the best selling fantasy books by Phillip Pullman, His Dark Materials follows the lives of people travelling through multiple parallel universes. It stars Amir Wilson and Dafne Keen as Will Parry and Lyra Belacqua, as they battle against friend and foe and live in a world where human souls take on the form of an animal who becomes their travel companion.

So, if you are a fan of fantasy and even more so a Bella Ramsey fan, then give His Dark Materials a go. Bella joined the show during its second season and was an immediate hit with fans. Showing up in a city being investigated by the two main characters, she is a young girl who is in charge of the orphans and makes sure that no harm comes to them. Bella’s quality of acting and her on screen chemistry with other cast members is why she is such a memorable part of the show.

3. The Worst Witch

Image Source: Netflix

After her successful performance in Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey was chosen to take up the titular role as Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch. This is another of many roles that Bella took on that was an adaptation of a series of books, and once again she brought the character to life like many had imagined. While playing the role, Bella won the Young Performer award at the 2019 British Academy Children’s Awards, another reason as to why she’s one of the top of her trade.

However, any fans who haven’t tuned in to watch before, will be in for some sad news because after the third season Bella left the role as Mildred Hubble and was replaced by Lydia Page. Bella decided to walk away from the role due to poor mental health and thought that it would be better for herself to step away from the limelight.

2. The Last of Us

Image Source: hbo.com

This year has seen Bella Ramsey hit our screens with a bang, starring as Ellie Williams in HBO’s adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us. Starring alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel, the pair share the spotlight as the leads of the show. Ellie is seen as the potential cure to the disease that has wiped out almost a half of the world’s population. In a post apocalyptic environment is where Bella Ramsey really shines.

Having already been given a season 2 renewal by HBO without the whole of the first season being aired as of yet and this being her biggest role to date, you can look forward to seeing much more Bella Ramsey on your screens.

1. Game of Thrones

Image Source: hbo.com

After ending four years ago, Game of Thrones is still one of the biggest and most spoken about TV shows on the planet and Bella Ramsey had a small but very prominent role in the latter seasons. Created originally by George R. R. Martin as a series of novels, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss adapted the books into one of the most watched TV shows of all time. With so many characters within the show over the eight seasons, you wouldn’t be blamed for forgetting some, however, Bella Ramsey’s portrayal of Lyanna Mormont is one that sticks in the memory.

A character of spectacular bravery, Lyanna became popular among supporters of the show during the sixth season as she was one of few characters to stand up against the evil Ramsay Bolton, loved even more due to that fact she was a child. This is why her portrayal of Lyanna Mormont is still the best role she has undertaken so far in her career.

That wraps up our list of Bella Ramsey’s top five TV shows. If you haven’t had a chance to see her as Ellie yet, or would just like to learn as much about The Last of Us as possible, check out the links below.

Related Posts