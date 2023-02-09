The Harry Potter Films Are Surging to the Top of Streaming Thanks to the Release of Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Move to the side Black Adam, Elvis and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, there’s a new magician in town who is coming for the top spot of the streaming charts. Per Flix Patrol, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is already number eight and climbing without using magic.

The release of the Hogwarts Legacy video game might be one of the main reasons for this Harry Potter fever, as many people playing the game have decided to watch the movie where everything began. This love for the magician is happening worldwide as the film is in the Top 3 in places as different as Germany, Brazil, and Belize.

This film adaptation of the 1997’s book of the same name is where Harry Potter’s story begins. Here’s where audiences met Harry, Hermione, and Ron and the younger actors who would bring them to life during the whole franchise run.

To say that the movie was a box office success is an understatement, as it made $90 million during its first weekend and earned the highest opening weekend of all-time record for a whole year (until Spider-Man took it). The film also had pretty good reviews, getting a critic rating of 81%, and an audience rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone (also known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone in some countries) was directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone) and starred Daniel Radcliffe (Swiss Army Man), Rupert Grint (Servant), Emma Watson (Little Women), Alan Rickman (Die Hard), and Maggie Smith (Gosford Park).

You can watch the movie on HBO. Tell us in the comments if you’ve already seen it, and which is your favorite movie in the entire franchise.

