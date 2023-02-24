Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Players may find themselves faced with decisions while questing out and about in the expansive world that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. Some of these decisions can feel overwhelming in the moment as you wonder whether or not this will have a great impact on the story’s progression or a change in outcome at the end. If you find yourself dealing with similar questions during Poppy’s questline, no need to fret. We have compiled a guide here for those asking, should you talk to the centaurs or not in Hogwarts Legacy?

Should You Talk to the Centaurs in Hogwarts Legacy?

Thankfully, the decision you make at this point in Poppy’s questline is pretty insignificant. While doing The Poacher’s House Call, you will come across a choice in which you must select one of two things:

Let’s talk to the centaurs

Centaurs may be too hostile to help

No matter which one of these you choose, Poppy will still decide to approach the centaurs with caution. This means that you can freely make the decision without it changing anything in the story’s progression or outcome.

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Her response will also be the same, so you will not miss out on any dialogue. As shown above, she will say “We’ll need to be careful in how we approach them. Tensions with them are high.”

Now that you know the answer to should you talk to the centaurs or not in Hogwarts Legacy, you can go back to kicking some poacher butt in-game. If you are interested in any of our related content just have a look below for similar articles or check out our website’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

