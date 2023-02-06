PSA: The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Air Early to Avoid Clashing With the Superbowl

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us has been impressive thus far, and this week’s fourth episode was no different. We got introduced to a brand new character in Kathleen, and we’re about to properly meet Henry and Sam as well.

Some good news for you if you’ve been following the show religiously: as the Superbowl will be airing on Sunday, the next episode of HBO’s The Last of Us will air early, and will be available on HBO on Friday instead, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 10. This means that we’ve only got to wait another five days before the next episode, which is nice for folks who just can’t wait to see what happens next.

So far, the adaptation has remained pretty faithful to the source material, while also expanding on various story beats such as Bill and Frank’s relationship, and Tess’s portrayal. It’s definitely exciting to see how the show is going to handle Henry and Sam, as well as Kathleen.

