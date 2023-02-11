NieR: Automata Ver. 1.1a Anime Returns Next Week

The anime adaptation of NieR: Automata is set to resume its weekly releases following a hiatus caused by COVID-19.

In a post made by the series’ official Twitter account on Feb. 11, it was revealed that NieR: Automata Ver. 1.1a would return on Feb. 18 with the release of its fourth episode. The series will maintain its weekly release schedule from that point forward, barring any more interruptions caused by COVID-19 or other unexpected circumstances.

The Tweet also offered a thank you to those who had supported the series thus far, and more specifically to those who had watched the series’ most recently released third episode. No further specifics or promotional material was provided regarding the content of the fourth episode, and no new information was made available regarding potential factors that could affect the series’ release in the months ahead.

The news comes almost a month after the series was indefinitely delayed following a COVID-19 outbreak among the A-1 Pictures staff producing the show’s episodes. This resulted in the series needing to halt its release after only three episodes had been released, with no clear return date being provided when news of the show’s hiatus was initially revealed on Jan. 21.

Other Aniplex series were also forced to delay their releases due to similar COVID-19 outbreaks, including Ayakashi Triangle and UnitUp!. The latter has resumed its weekly releases, while the latter still has no clear return date in sight. No specifics have been provided in terms of how these outbreaks occurred and whether or not they were related.

NieR: Automata Ver. 1.1a can currently be viewed on Crunchyroll. For more on the series, check out some our related articles down below to read all the latest news, lore explainers, and more