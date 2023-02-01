What Does Smite Do in Minecraft? Answered

The Smite enchantment is one of many that players can use to their advantage in Minecraft. Of course, like many of the enchantments in Minecraft, it isn’t made exactly clear what it does. That’s where we come in to explain what the Smite enchantment does in Minecraft and how you can get it. You’ll be dealing extra damage to undead mobs in no time!

What Does Smite Do in Minecraft?

Smite is an enchantment that can be placed on any sword or axe. Once it is, it increases the damage dealt to undead mobs. These are:

Skeletons

Zombies

Withers

Wither Skeletons

Zombie Pigment

Skeleton Horses

Strays

Husks

Phantoms

Drowned

With each level that you increase the Smite enchantment by, it’ll add an additional 2.5 damage on each hit to undead mobs. Smite’s highest enchantment level is level 5.

In other words, if you find yourself battling the undead fairly often in the blocky world of Minecraft, this enchantment could be fairly useful to you.

Where Do You Get Smite in Minecraft?

As is always the case with an enchantment, there is a bit of RNG luck involved here.

You’ll need to set up your enchantment table and place the sword or axe that you want to enchant onto it, as well as a Lapiz Lazuli. If you’ve already got a book with the Smite enchantment, then simply use this to enchant your weapon.

If you don’t have a book with the enchantment, you’ll have to reveal each of the enchantments that appears once you place the Lapis Lazuli in the slot on the enchantment table.

The number next to each one indicates the amount of experience you need to unlock and view it. Unlock and view as many as you can and hope that Smite pops up.

That's everything you need to know on the how to use smite in Mincraft.