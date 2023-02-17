Liam Neeson on Current Star Wars: “It’s Taken Away the Mystery & Magic”

Image Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

Despite only having a significant supporting role in one of the prequel movies, it seems that actor Liam Neeson just can’t get away from Star Wars. In a recent interview on episode 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live! (via Variety) the topic came up once again.

Specifically, Neeson was asked if he would be reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn full-time at any point soon. The actor had the following to say:

“No, I’m not,” Neeson said. “There’s so many spinoffs of ‘Star Wars.’ It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Currently, there are only 11 Star Wars films that have been made, but a lot more of them have been popping up recently, as Disney has made plans for more spinoffs, as mentioned by Neeson. Alongside this, there’s also a lot of television series for the franchise, including four significant animated series and five notable live-action titles, each of which have gotten multiple seasons.

The uptick in live-action television series is especially notable, as there’s already been 41 episodes across five seasons of television since the first one, The Mandalorian, debuted in 2019. Considering there are four new series in the works (Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, Lando, and The Acolyte), maybe Neeson has got a point about oversaturation.

What do you think? Does Star Wars need to dial it back a bit and save some of the mystery and magic? Let us know in the comments below.

