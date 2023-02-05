It Takes Two Remains a Sales Juggernaut With 10 Million Copies Sold

It Takes Two continues to perform exceptionally well, and has passed a rather insane sales milestone.

In a post to Twitter made by Hazelight Studios on Feb. 3, it was revealed that It Takes Two has surpassed 10 million total copies sold. This figure includes both digital and retail sales, and includes copies sold across PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, the Nintendo switch, and PC. It likewise comes only a few months after the launch of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which launched on Nov. 4.

The company notes in the Tweet that potentially double the number of players could have experienced the game as well. This would be due to the fact that the game is a cooperative multiplayer title which can be played so long as one person owns the game, meaning both players don’t need their own copy to dive into the experience.

Our minds are officially blown.#ItTakesTwo has sold over 10 (TEN!) MILLION 😳💥



Potentially twice as many players have enjoyed our game – we never dared to dream of so many fans!

Thank you for all the love. 😍 pic.twitter.com/GzF1UL7ZUn — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) February 3, 2023

The news comes only a year after the game reached 5 million total sales. This former milestone was achieved in less than a year following its initial release, and was done with copies sold for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This would mean the game is maintaining an impressive and continuous increase in sales even well after its initial release.

As for what led to its exceptional sales numbers, there are a variety of potential reasons. In addition to the game being available on several consoles and platforms, It Takes Two has also received several major accolades. This includes it being named Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards and receiving praise as a stand-out co-op game from a slew of outlets (ourselves included).

It Takes Two is currently available on PlayStation Consoles, Xbox Consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.