Is Rainbow Six Siege Down? How to Check Ubisoft Server Status

Online gaming carries its fair share of issues to deal with, and server maladies rank among the top. It’s not uncommon for servers to experience outages for a variety of reasons, from cyberattacks to a general maintenance period that snuck up on fans. Given the current state of your online game of choice though, you might be wondering: Is Rainbow Six Siege down? And for that matter, how can you check the status of Ubisoft game servers?

Rainbow Six Siege Server Status

We're aware of the issues affecting connectivity and are working towards resolving this ASAP. >> https://t.co/Lei1KsPIth — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 1, 2023

Rainbow Six Siege servers seem to be in a battle of their own at the moment, as outage reports have been surging ever since 12 PM EST on Feb. 1, 2023. According to Down Detector, the biggest spikes occurred between Noon and 4:00 PM today, though the outages have stayed pretty consistent.

Thankfully, Ubisoft is aware of the connectivity issues and are working toward resolving the issues as soon as possible. When exactly that will be, though, has yet to be determined.

How to Check Rainbow Six Siege and Ubisoft Games Server Statuses

Fortunately, there is a way for you to check on the server status of Rainbow Six Siege and other Ubisoft titles.

Ubisoft has a page dedicated to the server status of most every game they publish and develop. These can be found via the official Ubisoft website for whichever game you’d like to check up on. Rainbow Six Siege has one for each of its regions too, ranging from North America to Australia.

It should be noted, however, that these pages are not infallibly correct. It can take time for outage reports to be compiled, and for a solution to be found to server outages based on what causes them. If you don’t see signs of an outage on Ubisoft’s official page for the game, or don’t see proof that the outage has been fixed, then hang tight and wait for an update to occur.

That’s all there is to know about whether or not Rainbow Six Siege is down. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

