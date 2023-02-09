Image Source: Poncle

Vampire Survivors continues to add more stages and features for free while the game remains at a very low price. The recent 1.3.0 update has added a new stage and two relics. One of the relics seeks to increase the difficulty a little bit. Here is how to unlock the Apoplexy Relic in Vampire Survivors.

Unlocking the Apoplexy Relic in Vampire Survivors

The Apoplexy Relic can be unlocked by surviving to the nine minute mark in the Bat Country stage and finding the relic on the map. The relic can only be found on the Bat Country stage, introduced in the new update, which can be unlocked by following this guide. It is also similar to how the other new relic, the Chaos Malachite Relic, is unlocked as well.

Any character or stage modifiers can be chosen as long as you reach nine minutes in the Bat Country stage. At the nine minute mark, the skull vial icon for the relic will appear with a green arrow pointing to where it is on the map.

Follow the arrow to the relic to see it surrounded by a square of diamonds, and collect it to earn the Charm powerup. It can also be earned by typing “tengillesbalm” in the Secrets menu. The Charms powerup increases the quantity of enemies that appear in each spawn by 20, and can be upgraded to a max of 100.

That is how to unlock the Apoplexy Relic in Vampire Survivors. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Vampire Survivors coverage and follow the links for other helpful guides on this roguelike bullet hell title.

