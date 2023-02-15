In addition to all the quests, side quests, and assignments you’re tasked with throughout your Hogwarts Legacy adventure, there are also Dueling Feats that challenge combat prowess. Not all of them are especially well explained, though, so if you’re confused by how to steal a Loyalist Ranger’s Crossbow bolt in Hogwarts Legacy then here’s everything you need to know about the process.

Stealing a Loyalist Ranger’s Crossbow Bolt Dueling Feat Explained

Loyalist Rangers are crossbow-wielding goblins whose ranged crossbow bolts hit for extra damage with their Ancient Magic tips. When encountered, a Dueling Feat challenges you to “Steal a Loyalist Ranger’s crossbow bolt.” This is slightly misleading, though, as the game is actually not asking you to physically steal a Crossbow Bolt. This isn’t a stealth challenge. Instead, the game uses the word steal as a term for deflecting one away.

So, how does one go about completing this particular Feat? Well, it’s actually quite easy. All that is required is to cast the Ancient Magic Throw spell (R1/RB) when the prompt appears just as a Loyalist Goblin is charging up a shot. By pressing the button at the correct moment you’ll pirouette and deflect the projectile back at the enemy, ticking off the Dueling Feat in the process. Remember, the Ancient Magic Throw is an Essential Spell, which means you should have it automatically and there’s no need to learn it. You can check our list of all spells in the game if you’re unsure about which is which.

That's all you need to know about how to steal a Loyalist Ranger's Crossbow bolt in Hogwarts Legacy.

