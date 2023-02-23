How to Enter Genshin Impact 3.5 Twitter Event & Get All Prizes

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact is running a new Twitter Event to celebrate the upcoming release of Version 3.5 featuring Dehya and Mika. The event features physical and monetary prizes, and it’s super easy to enter as long as you follow the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. Here is everything you need to know about how to enter the enter Genshin Impact 3.5 Twitter event and get all the prizes.

When Is the Genshin Impact Twitter Event? Answered

The event will run until Feb. 28, 2023, right before the release of Version 3.5. Players should get an immediate response about whether or not they’ve won every day as long as they entered the event correctly, so it’s a very low-stakes event to try and win.

Entering Genshin Impact’s Twitter Event

Image via Hoyoverse

Every day, the official Genshin Impact Twitter will tweet about the event, and all you need to do is retweet the tweet while following the official account. From there, you’ll get tagged in a tweet from Genshin Impact saying if you were a winner or not.

The only caveat here is that your Twitter account has to be set to public in order for Genshin Impact to tag you in a tweet. If you’re not getting an instant response, then double-check that your account isn’t private.

The Genshin 3.5 Twitter Event Prizes

Image via Hoyoverse

There are a total of 4 different prizes for Genshin Impact’s Version 3.5 Twitter Event, and some of them can have multiple winners. Here are all of the prizes and the amount of them available:

1 Paimon Figurine

4 Genshin Impact Acrylic Hangables that feature various characters

4 Genshin Impact charms

10 $75 Amazon gift cards

Upon winning, you’ll be asked to fill out a few bits of information in order to claim the prize. Players are only able to win one prize throughout the event. That is everything you need to know about how to enter the enter Genshin Impact 3.5 Twitter event and get all the prizes.

