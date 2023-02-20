Image Source: KaMiZoTo via Twinfinite

There Is No Game is a cleverly disguised puzzle game that tries to convince you that you aren’t actually playing a game, though the narrator isn’t doing a very good job at it. Of course, the narrator is lying and it’s all part of the fun. If you’re scratching your head as so many have done before, here’s how to beat There Is No Game.

Complete There Is No Game Walkthrough

Part 1: The Title

To get everything started, click the “O” until it falls to the ground, then follow along with these steps to complete the first part:

Grab the loose “O” and drop it until the white block in the top-right is dislodged, falls to the ground, and shatters into a mute button. Click it twice, then again while it’s still moving. Use the loose “O” to break the wooden panel. After the narrator reinforces the mute button with metal and kryptonite, grab the metal safe and drop it. See the two screws that were holding up the title? Click and hold the left mouse button to unscrew them to reveal a text box. Use the letters to spell “GAME.” Play a complete game of Breakout, which means destroying every block. If the narrator takes your ball, you can grab another from the left-hand side.

Part 2: Save the Goat, Save the World

After the game of Breakout is complete, a purple trophy will appear. To get started on the next part of There Is No Game, drag the trophy over to the arrow on the right.

Use the letters to spell GOAT. Now, click on the green arrow on the right to find a caged goat. You need to free him by nabbing the key from the flying squirrel. Use the letters to spell TREE. That tree is too small, so drag the trophy over to the screen with the goat. See what waterfall? Fill the trophy with water, drop it onto the tree, and watch it grow. You’ll need to do this three times to make the tree tall enough to reach the flying squirrel. Feed the flying squirrel. There’s a nut on the right side of the tree, just barely in sight. Click on it until it falls to the screen below. Take the metal safe and drop it on the nut to break it open. Take what remains of the nut and feed it to the squirrel so it’ll drop the key. Save the goat, save the world. With the key in hand, drag it over to the goat’s cage and free him for good.

And there you have it: how to beat There Is No Game, which was most definitely a game the entire time. As far as puzzles go, it’s short, sweet, and rather clever. What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below and, while you’re at it, check out the numerous guides available here at Twinfinite.

