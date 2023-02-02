Image Source: Supercell

Clash of Clans has been dominating the mobile strategy game market ever since it was released in 2012, as casual and hardcore gamers alike just can’t get enough of the action. Thanks to this success, Supercell has continually updated the title, adding in new challenges and rewards almost daily, including ones where you have to defeat specific enemies. Here is everything you need to know about how to beat the Beast King Challenge in Clash of Clans.

How to Easily 3-Star the Beast King Challenge in Clash of Clans

As one of the more challenging Clash of Clash objectives to 3-Star, this one definitely won’t come easy if you don’t know what you’re doing. Luckily, YouTuber Judo Sloth Gaming has an excellent breakdown of what needs to be done.

The first thing you’re going to want to do is set your Grand Warden to Ground. You’ll also want to cast three Skeleton Spells on the expo: two onto the Inferno Tower and one toward the Builder Hut. Then, use an archer on the bottom left Elixir collector.

Image Source: Judo Sloth Gaming

Wait till the clan castle on the bottom left is destroyed and send a Sneaky Goblin to the left and right side of the walls to set off the traps.

Image Source: Judo Sloth Gaming

On the bottom right part of the screen, set the Archer Queen and Ground Warden to move to the right. Go back to the Town Hall and set five Sneaky Goblins to the right of the wall you used them on earlier, then cast an Invisibility Spell on the top of that wall so that they’ll turn the Goblins invisible without affecting the Town Hall.

Image Source: Judo Sloth Gaming

Next, you’re going to want to Battle Drill across to the area in the bottom right section of the map toward the multi-target Inferno. Once it pops, use a Wall Breaker to the top right Elixir Collector in the area and send the King and Titan across to the side.

Image Source: Judo Sloth Gaming

You’ll then cast two Skeleton Spells, one each in front of the Monoliths. After this, send in your Royale Champion to this area. Wait a few seconds. It is important to note that if a Monolith locks onto your Queen, simply turn her invisible.

Use the King ability toward the Dark Elixir Storage and the Grand Warden ability once they get in between the Monoliths when the Tornado goes off. Use your Headhunter on the bottom right area and it’ll move up toward the Archer Queen at the top of the map.

Image Source: Judo Sloth Gaming

Use two Skeleton Spells: one in the area in front of the Kings and one on top of the Tesla to the left. Add an archer to the top left-hand side of the map when you get a second.

Image Source: Judo Sloth Gaming

As the Barbarian Kings go down use one Skeleton Spell in front of the Single Target Infernos. If one of these locks onto your Royale Champion, use one of your remaining Invisibility abilities on her to make sure she does not go down.

That should be everything you need to know on how to get 3-Stars in the Beast King Challenge in Clash of Clans. For more guides, features, and news, be sure to search Twinfinite.