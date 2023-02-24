How to Beat Bandelam the Reaper in Octopath Traveler 2

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In an effort to curry favor and amass an army against his tyrannical brother, Hikari finds himself in the dreary dungeon atmosphere of Montwise’s arena. Here, he is destined to duel with the champion; a brutish fellow who is not messing around. If you don’t want to add your name to the list of fatalities, you’ll want to learn how to beat Bandelam in Octopath Traveler 2.

Bandelam the Reaper Boss Guide for Hikari Chapter 2 in Octopath Traveler 2

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Techniques: High damage output, multiple attack turns.

Weaknesses: Spears, Daggers, Axes, Fire, Light.

For rookie Octopath Traveler 2 players, Bandelam will prove the first significant hurdle, as his fight requires a more intricate understanding of the battle systems in place.

Bandelam is a melee damage dealer, so make sure you’re only stepping into the arena with party members who have suitably high defense and HP. Ochette should be up to the task, and her animal summons give her plenty of options to attack and defend.

Before beginning the boss skirmish itself, you will fight Bandelam as a standard one-on-one duel with Hikari. This won’t present too many issues, however it is strongly recommended that you save between preceding arena battles, as the autosave won’t necessarily trigger as you return to the surface to regroup.

Once you’ve entered the boss phase, prepare to heal early and often. Items may prove more efficient than healing magic, as you won’t have to monitor your SP supply or worry about the frail Temenos having to withstand the champion’s blows. If you’re set on bringing a healer along, Castti is the sturdier and therefore superior option.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Bandelam alternates between AoE strikes and focused attacks, both of which are just as lethal. As the name suggests, Behead can and will OHKO a party member, so remain vigilant as you monitor your health.

Making matters even worse, the Reaper stacks Shield Points like nobody’s business, liberally locks his weaknesses, and can even begin acting twice in one turn. This is where understanding attack order is essential: don’t just observe the current turn, but the next one as well. If you have a choice between Breaking the boss at the end of one turn or the beginning of the next, always opt for the latter as you effectively double his stun duration. This is just good practice in general in Octopath Traveler 2, but it will prove particularly critical in this fight.

Failing to manage his additional turns will quickly turn fatal. Once you’ve gotten the hang of it, you too will be able to beat Bandelam in Octopath Traveler 2 and become the new champion of the arena. A toast to you, hero! Your reward is more helpful guides below, you lucky, lucky thing, you.

