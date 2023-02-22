How to Get the Doomscrolling Spray in Valorant

Image source: Prime Gaming via Twinfinite

With Amazon Prime Gaming, Valorant fans have access to exclusive in-game content and rewards, including skins, sprays, and other cosmetic items that are not available to non-subscribers. This time around, the e-commerce giant is giving the Doomscrolling Spray to all Prime Gaming subscribers, but there are certain criteria that must be fulfilled before redeeming this reward. To help you get the Doomscrolling Spray in Valorant, here’s a guide that outlines the necessary steps.

Redeeming the Doomscrolling Spray in Valorant

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, only Prime Gaming subscribers are eligible for this offer. If you have this subscription, follow these steps to get the Doomscrolling Spray in Valorant:

Head to the Prime Gaming website and select “Try Free.” If you haven’t already, connect your Amazon Prime membership with your Twitch account. Visit the Connections dashboard of your Twitch account settings. Next, connect your Riot account and Prime Gaming account. Proceed to the Valorant rewards page and hit the “Claim” button. Launch or restart Valorant, and your rewards will be available to collect.

Ughhh… show the world how you’re feeling with the “Doomscrolling” Spray. Available exclusively through Prime Gaming.



➡️ https://t.co/mtHSo1qqmz pic.twitter.com/laVOg3WNID — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 21, 2023

After following the above-mentioned steps, login into your Valorant account. If you’ve just created a new account, make sure to finish the tutorial before proceeding. Once you’re logged in, navigate to your Collection and choose the Sprays option.

This section allows you to customize your Spray loadouts. Finally, select the Doomscrolling Spray from the list and use it in your upcoming matches. However, it’s worth noting that this offer ends on March 23, so players have around one month to get this reward.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Doomscrolling Spray in Valorant. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Valorant-related content here at Twinfinite. And as always, be sure to pursue the below-listed links.

