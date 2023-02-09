GTA Online Shows How Much It Loves Its Community with Valentine’s Day Rewards

Even in a game about destruction and mayhem, you’ve got to find the time for a little bit of love. That’s exactly why Rockstar Games is offering its fanbase a lot of great deals and rewards this coming week, as they want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the people they love the most.

Included in the upcoming deals will be a brand-new vehicle, free themed clothing, and 3x GTA$ and RP on Till Death Do Us Part and Shotgun Wedding. For the full breakdown of what you can expect this week, check out the list below.

New Vehicle: The Classique Broadway

Free Classique Broadway Downtown Cab Co. livery for delivering 50 customers during Taxi Work

for delivering 50 customers during Taxi Work Acquire the new Classique Broadway by February 15 for a free Los Santos Lovers livery

Free Valentine’s Day Clothing for logging in this week : Valentines Blazer and Heartbreak Pendant

: Valentines Blazer and Heartbreak Pendant Triple GTA$ and RP on Till Death Do Us Part and Shotgun Wedding

Free Weapon: Gusenberg Sweeper

This week’s Gun Van arsenal: The Gusenberg Sweeper, Marksman Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Railgun, Widowmaker (30% off for GTA+ Members), Compact Grenade Launcher (30% off), Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, Pipe Bombs, Knife (Trippy Knife skin for GTA+ Members), and Baseball Bat (Trippy Baseball Bat skin for GTA+ Members)

The Gusenberg Sweeper, Marksman Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Railgun, Widowmaker (30% off for GTA+ Members), Compact Grenade Launcher (30% off), Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, Pipe Bombs, Knife (Trippy Knife skin for GTA+ Members), and Baseball Bat (Trippy Baseball Bat skin for GTA+ Members) New Clothing Available : including Denim Jackets, Trucker Caps, Canvas Shoes, and Designer Jeans

: including Denim Jackets, Trucker Caps, Canvas Shoes, and Designer Jeans On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Premium Test Ride: The Pfister Astron Custom This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Pacific Bluffs and Mount Gordo

Increased chance of finding Diamonds in the vault during the Diamond Casino Heist

in the vault during the Diamond Casino Heist 1.5X GTA$ and RP for completing Payphone Hits

Double GTA$ and RP on Community Series featuring new additions: [K] Construction Site by KAIZEN-24-7 Khanjali Royale by I-Daswoelfchen-I Pirates of Los Santos by XGoodFellah Apocalypse by VoltycQc ! THE PHANTOM DRAIN ! by DlSBY_ Castle Top by WildMan2yyz Beach Bum by andreww2012

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The newClassique Broadway (Muscle), Albany Roosevelt Valor (Sports Classic, 35% off), Överflöd Entity MT (Super, 25% off), Übermacht Zion Classic (Sports Classic), and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle, 35% off)

The newClassique Broadway (Muscle), Albany Roosevelt Valor (Sports Classic, 35% off), Överflöd Entity MT (Super, 25% off), Übermacht Zion Classic (Sports Classic), and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle, 35% off) On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom : The Dewbauchee JB 700W (Sports Classic) and Declasse Mamba (Sports Classic)

: The Dewbauchee JB 700W (Sports Classic) and Declasse Mamba (Sports Classic) LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Emperor Vectre, Vapid Dominator ASP, and Annis Remus

The Emperor Vectre, Vapid Dominator ASP, and Annis Remus LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Win a Pursuit Race two days in a row to earn a free Obey 8F Drafter

Win a Pursuit Race two days in a row to earn a free Obey 8F Drafter Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Albany Roosevelt

The Albany Roosevelt 50% off all Suit Jackets and Dresses from the Be My Valentine Update

35% off all Arcades and their Upgrades & Modifications , and 50% off all Arcade Game Cabinets

, Vehicle Discounts: 35% off the Albany Roosevelt Valor (Sports Classic) and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle), and 25% off the Överflöd Entity MT (Super)

35% off the Albany Roosevelt Valor (Sports Classic) and Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle), and 25% off the Överflöd Entity MT (Super) Ongoing GTA+ Benefits: Free Taxi, double GTA$ on Taxi Work, free Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, Lunar New Year Gifts: Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee and Noh Painted Rabbit mask, complimentary drinks at all bars and nightclubs, and more

Free Taxi, double GTA$ on Taxi Work, free Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, Lunar New Year Gifts: Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee and Noh Painted Rabbit mask, complimentary drinks at all bars and nightclubs, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive a lump sum of GTA$125K for playing anytime this week, and players who connect before February 23 will receive the Twilight Painted Rabbit mask to help ring in the Year of the Rabbit in style

Do you love GTA Online? Then be sure to check back each week for more updates like this, as Rockstar Games looks like it’ll keep updating the title until the inevitable release of GTA VI.