Gridman Universe Drops New Trailer, Premieres in Japan this March

Image Source: Trigger via Anime PONY CANYON YouTube

If you’re itching for some big, botty, mecha action, you’ll be thrilled to know that Gridman Universe is officially edging a little bit closer.

As part of a new trailer showcasing the carnage, it was revealed that Trigger’s cinematic successor to SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon will be releasing in Japan on March 24. The official website has also added the stunning poster art, placing Yuta Hibiki front and center.

SSSS.Gridman debuted as part of the Fall 2018 lineup, introducing us to Yuta and the eponymous Gridman robot, as the two must work in tandem to slay the monsters overrunning the city. SSSS.Dynazenon follows a similar premise, but with a new lineup of characters and the corresponding titular mecha. It would hit screens in Spring 2021. Gridman Universe will combine cast members from both of the anime, a mouthwatering blend that will bring the best of both worlds to viewers.

The film’s western release has not yet been revealed, though it can likely be expected several months after the Japanese debut. Typically, this is anywhere between 6-8 months, though that can vary based on several other factors.

Now that you've got a taste of Gridman Universe on your tongue