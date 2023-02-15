Fastest Ways to get Battle Pass Tokens in MW2

Image Source: Infinity Ward

The second season of content is here for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, introducing a whole new spectrum of cosmetics to unlock. Much like last season, the battle pass requires players to use tokens to unlock the content they want first, and you’ll need quite a bit if you want to unlock everything. If you’re in a hurry, here are a few ways you can earn Battle Pass Tokens faster in MW2.

How to get Battle Pass Tokens Fast in MW2

Coincidentally, there isn’t a guaranteed fast way to unlock Battle Pass Tokens; the reason being they are rewarded based on your playtime, not performance. The more you play, the “faster” you’ll earn tokens. That said, the best way to speed up that process is to play some of the longer modes Call of Duty has, such as Warzone 2, DMZ, or large-scale multiplayer modes like Ground War or Invasion.

The above method details one way you can expedite the process, which requires you to play a ton of Call of Duty. The other way to earn tokens is to spend your hard-earned real money, as 100 CoD Points will get you one Battle Pass Token. You can also purchase the Battle Pass bundle for 2400 CoD Points, which will net you 25 Battle Pass Tokens to expedite your grind through the Battle Pass.

To reiterate, your options to earn tokens faster are to play larger-scale modes or to spend money. Do keep in mind, Warzone 2 and MW2 feature a shared economy so tokens you earn in one transfers to the other.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Battle Pass Tokens fast in Modern Warfare 2. For more CoD content, scroll on to our related section below.

