Toy Story 5 & More Big Sequels Are Currently in Development at Disney

Image Source: Pixar

Bob Iger, the current CEO of the Walt Disney Company, had an investor call full of news regarding the future of the Mouse House. While a lot of it was negative, like the fact that there will be massive layoffs, Iger tried to smooth over the overall reaction with an announcement that there are some massive sequels incoming, which include Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2.

The three movies have had no announcement regarding what fans can expect regarding story, cast, and release dates, so at this point, there is only speculation to be had. However, Disney does have three dates scheduled for their own animated movies, so it is possible that fans will get to see Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2 sometime between 2024 and 2026.

A sequel to Frozen makes perfect sense as both Frozen movies are clear juggernauts, especially when it comes to viewership on Disney+, but the truly interesting news is that Zootopia is actually getting a full-blown sequel. The animal metropolis was praised for its compelling world, which resulted in a streaming show based on the movie; yet, the fact that fans of the animation powerhouse are set to get a full-blown sequel is sure to thrill those who loved the world of Zootopia.

On the other hand, Pixar has dates scheduled in 2025 and 2026 that remain without a film attached, so it is entirely possible that Toy Story fans can expect the fifth installment in one of these two years. Toy Story 5 is sure to be a movie to look forward to when it comes to news, as the way that Toy Story 4 ended will undoubtedly make the fifth movie feel even more different than its predecessor.

