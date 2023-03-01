Destiny 2 Lightfall Power Caps: Soft, Powerful & Pinnacle D2 Power Caps Explained

Image Source: Bungie

The Light Level is the lifeblood of Guardians, and as we continue to go up against tougher and tougher enemies – our health needs to adjust accordingly. As such, every new season in Destiny 2 brings about an increase in said light level, usually in increments of 10. But then when new expansions such as the recently released Lightfall DLC come out, the increase is more drastic as there are several Light Level caps before guardians hit the max light. Below, you’ll find what the current max light is for Lightfall; the soft cap, the hard cap, and the pinnacle cap.

What Is Your Power Level in Destiny 2?

Your Power Level is a number on the ‘Character’ screen that determines how much damage you’ll take from enemies and how much you’ll dish out with your arsenal of weapons and class abilities. It also determines which events you can access in-game, as some will have Power Level requirements you’ll need to meet in order to play.

The Power Level of any character in Destiny 2 is calculated by averaging out all of the Power levels of your gear and then adding on any Power bonuses from Seasonal Artifacts you’ve got equipped.

What Are The Three Power Caps?

This might sound a bit confusing at first, so let us explain. The Soft Power cap is the max Power you can reach by completing the majority of the expansion’s new content. For example, after completing the Lightfall campaign and some world activities.

The Hard Power cap can only be obtained by earning Powerful Gear, while the Pinnacle Cap requires you to obtain Pinnacle Gear, as its name suggests.

As such, once you’ve reached the soft cap, the grind truly begins to start working your way up to the Hard and then Pinnacle cap. It can take some serious work and hours, and so we’d advise playing with friends in a Fireteam to keep things interesting.

All Max Power Caps in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Following the release of the Lightfall expansion, here are the new Power caps to grind towards with your Guardian:

Soft Cap : 1,750

: 1,750 Hard Cap : 1,800

: 1,800 Pinnacle Cap: 1,810

Keep in mind that you can use your Seasonal Artifact to increase your Power level in addition to acquiring those shiny new pieces of gear.

When Will the Power Cap Be Increased Again?

Based on previous Power cap increases, the next time they will be increased will be when a new Destiny 2 expansion releases. At the time of writing, Bungie has not announced a new expansion or when we can expect to get our hands on it, so for the time being, you’ll be stuck at the max of 1,810.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the current max light is for Lightfall; the soft cap, the hard cap, and the pinnacle cap. For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out the links below.

