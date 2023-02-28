Is destiny 2 cross progression? How to play on different systems

Image via Bungie

So you’ve been playing Destiny 2 for quite some time and maybe you’re finally upgrading that old last-gen console for the latest hardware, but you’re worried about being boxed into a single choice. What if you were hoping to move from the Xbox One to the PS5 or maybe from the PS4 to PC? Does Destiny 2 support cross progression?

Does Destiny 2 Have Cross Progression? Answered

Yes, Destiny 2 does have cross progression across all platforms, which means even if you played exclusively on, say, the PS4, you can still transfer your save data to PC and Xbox. However, there are a few caveats you need to be made aware of:

Silver does not transfer

Expansions do not transfer

Merging characters isn’t an option

The biggest bucket of bummer here is being unable to transfer expansions, so if you managed to have the base version of Destiny 2 on one platform and every DLC unlocked on another, you’ll need to purchase DLC for the lesser version. However, season passes are shared across platforms.

How to Play Destiny 2 on Different Systems With One Account

In order to play Destiny 2 on multiple systems with a single account, you need to enable the cross-save feature and link all systems to your single Bungie.net account.

Sign into your Bungie.net account. Select your profile icon in the top-right and choose Cross Save. Authenticate each platform. Choose “Link Account” for each platform you own Destiny 2 on and aim to play, then choose “Authenticate.” Choose your active characters. What this means is that the platform you choose becomes your active roster of characters. If you log into your Titan on the PS4, log out, then sign into PC, any progress you made while playing on the PS4 will transfer to PC.

Now you’re up to speed on cross progression for Destiny 2 and how to play on different platforms. It’s a handy feature to have if you want to avoid grinding another set of character. For more related content, Twinfinite features a plethora of guides for Destiny 2 you’d find most helpful.

