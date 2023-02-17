Best Perk Package in Warzone 2 (Season 2)

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Here’s one of the best perk packages you can run in Warzone 2.0 to secure that coveted victory royale.

Before Season 2 of Warzone 2, players had to choose from preset Perk Packages, as there was no ability to make a custom package. Season 2 has ditched that change, and with the ability to create custom packages at your disposal, it’s time to get the upper hand on the opposition. Here’s everything you need to know about Perk Packages, including what’s the best setup for Season 2 of Warzone 2.

What Is the Best Perk Package in Warzone 2? Answered

Season 2 introduces the ability to create custom Perk Packages, although it’s limited in what you can use. The above setup is going to give you some of the best results, as it features four of the best Perks in Warzone 2 such as:

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

The above setup will work wonders as you look to avoid uncomfortable confrontations in Al Mazrah. It’ll also do you quite a favor when playing Resurgence Mode, as the faster pace nature of the game is likely to overwhelm even the most skilled player. Conversely, a second Perk Package recommended would be:

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Switching out Double Time and Quick Fix for Battle Hardened and Ghost does allow you to play a bit more stealthy as you look to gain information instead of picking up the pace of play. Overkill will be your go-to no matter what, as you control the tempo of the match.

That’s all you need to know about the best perk package in Season 2 of Warzone 2.0. Below, you’ll find plenty of updated content to help you reconquer the battlefield in the second season of content.

