Bella Ramsey Has Seen a The Last of Us Part II Edit & Gives Her Take on Playing the Role

HBO’s The Last of Us series is being hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever, but there are lots of stories still left to tell, and as most will know it’s headed in a pretty grim direction. But despite everything that’s in store for Elli, Bella Ramsey isn’t worried. On the contrary, she’s pumped to explore the character’s evolution and one relationship in particular.

Looking ahead into the future, Bella Ramsey told Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast:

“I’m really excited for the Ellie & Dina story. I’ve watched an edit someone has put together. I’m excited to play that out.”

Although audiences are just watching the beginning of Ellie’s story, the actress is already thinking ahead, as the character of Dina doesn’t appear until The Last of Us Part II, meaning fans won’t meet Dina until the show’s season two. Both games have many unique characters TV audiences still have to meet and see their real-life actors play, people like Abby, Dina, or Jesse. If the writers do have as good a job as they did with Tess or Frank, fans will be very happy. You can check out the full podcast episode below.

The Last of Us TV series, created by Chornobyl’s Craig Mazin and video game co-writer Neil Druckmann, is doing a great job adapting the video game and is both an audience and critics success. The show has a 96% critics rating and a 92% audience on Rotten Tomatoes and has already been renewed for a second season.

