Are the Hogwarts Ghosts in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is set a hundred years prior to the events of Harry Potter that most fans are familiar with, but there are still plenty of features you’ll recognize and one or two familiar faces as well. Here’s what you need to know about there are ghosts in Hogwarts Legacy and if Peeves is in the game.

Ghosts in Hogwarts Legacy Explained

Image source: Avalanche via Twinfinite

Yes, there are ghosts in Hogwarts Legacy. These can be found floating around in various places throughout the school at night time. Often, their purpose is essentially just to add atmosphere to the school grounds and they’ll simply greet you either by waiving or saying hello in some way.

Sometimes, though, they actually act as enemies of sorts; you’ll sometimes have to sneak past them during certain stealth sequences when being discovered will reset your progress. Of course, you’re never actively trying to hurt them but rather distract them so you can make your way past unseen.

Is Peeves in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image source: Avalanche via Twinfinite

Yes, pesky Peeves the poltergeist is in Hogwarts Legacy and parades around the school grounds in the evening times. Typically, he’s just rambling nonsense and acting the fool, but in some quests, he’s actually trying to thwart your progress by getting you in trouble for breaking school rules.

For the most part, though, his role is simply harassing Hufflepuff students outside of the boys’ toilets on the ground floor recounting the tale of how he won his swimming privileges there. As annoying as Peeves can be, his appearance will come as a pleasant surprise to fans of the Harry Potter books since he was bizarrely not included in the popular movie adaptation.

That’s everything you need to know about ghosts in Hogwarts Legacy and if Peeves is in the game. For more on the game, including how to redeem and equip your Dark Arts cosmetics, be sure to check out the links below.

