Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Sees Strong Opening Despite Poor Reviews

Photo by Jay Maidment and Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may have received a plethora of mixed reviews, but that hasn’t prevented the movie from taking a solid haul from the weekend box office.

The third Ant-Man movie is expected to make over $104 million domestically for the three-day weekend and over $118 million domestically for the entire four-day President’s Day weekend. Also worth mentioning is that the global opening weekend for the film is estimated to be $240 million.

While the opening weekend box office result here may not be as significant as other recent MCU movies — especially when compared to Black Panther 2, which made $181 million domestically in its first weekend, and Doctor Strange 2, which made $187 million in its domestic opening — this is the Ant-Man franchise’s best opening to date. The first Ant-Man movie started with roughly $57 million domestically, while Ant-Man and the Wasp began with a $75 million domestic open.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having the franchise’s best opening weekend is impressive, with the MCU’s official introduction to Kang within the film likely being a major drawing factor. Likewise, it being the end to the initial Ant Man trilogy was a decent draw for fans of the hero and his storyline.

Unfortunately, there is a good chance that the interest in seeing the movie will significantly lower as time progresses, given the mostly mixed to negative reviews across the board.This is in addition to prevalent issues said to be plaguing the MCU, including fatigue from the length of sustained releases in the franchise.

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing exclusively in theaters, with it sadly being unknown how long it will be until Disney plans to put it on their streaming service Disney+. For more on the film, check out any of the related articles down below.

