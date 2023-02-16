All Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Image via Sega, Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Having sprinted onto the Roblox platform last year, the Blue Blur is officially a part of the huge gaming platform. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re curious about one thing: What are all the Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator codes right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

At the time of writing, we have six working codes that’ll help net you some in-game freebies for Sonic Speed Simulator.

thefinalfanspt2 —Redeem for a free Chao (New)

—Redeem for a free Chao thefinalfanspt1 —Redeem for a free Chao (New)

—Redeem for a free Chao 1morefanpt1 —Redeem for a free Chao

—Redeem for a free Chao 1morefanpt2 —Redeem for a free Chao

—Redeem for a free Chao forthefans – Redeem for a free Chao

– Redeem for a free Chao Hooray50k – Redeem for 30 minute Speed Boost

– Redeem for 30 minute Speed Boost 25k – Redeem for a Boost

– Redeem for a Boost thumbsup – Redeem for a Bloxian Chao

– Redeem for a Bloxian Chao thankyouchao – Redeem for a Gratitude Chao

– Redeem for a Gratitude Chao Amazing35 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 40kThankYou – Redeem for free rewards

All Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (Expired)

The following are codes that have unfortunately expired, so they’ll be not much use to you at all.

soniccentral – Redeem for the Amy Chao

– Redeem for the Amy Chao RIDERS – Redeem for the Sonic Riders Skin

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Thankfully, the process of unlocking codes in-game is pretty straightforward.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator Firstly, log into the game. Then, tap the ‘Shop’ button at the bottom of the screen. Next, click on ‘Redeem Codes’. In the ‘Redeem Codes’ box, type in the specific code that you want to unlock. Make sure you’re typing the word exactly as it appears on the list above. Finally, click on the ‘Redeem!’ button and the freebies will be yours. You’re welcome!

So that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on all the Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator codes right now. For more on the game, here are all Roblox Adopt Me pet trade values, all Roblox Doors codes, and all Roblox Shindo Life codes. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links down below.

