All Loverwatch Rewards for Overwatch 2

Image source: Blizzard

Overwatch 2’s latest event, Ultimate Valentine, is here with a new 4v4 Hanzo-only Team Deathmatch mode called Love of Geometry, plenty of new challenges, and ultimate rewards. If you weren’t aware, Loverwatch is a non-canonical, short-form dating simulator where you’ll follow Genji or Mercy to have the correct conversation. If you guess the right dialogue bubbles, you’ll earn Loverwatch rewards in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 All Loverwatch Rewards

Here are all the rewards that players can get in Loverwatch during Ultimate Valentine’s event in Overwatch 2:

16 Valentine’s Cards

Genji’s Peace (icon, title, intro)

Cupid Hanzo (icon, title)

Mercy’s Angel (icon, title, intro)

14 Card Fronts

To obtain these rewards, players must visit the Loverwatch website and play the new Overwatch 2’s dating sim mode. Since it’s a web event, players can play the Loverwatch Dating Sim from any internet browser. However, it’s worth noting that this event runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28, 2023.

If you want to acquire the highlighted intros, you must obtain the secret ending in Loverwatch.

How to Redeem Loverwatch Rewards

To claim Loverwatch rewards, you’ll need to navigate to the main menu and select “Rewards,” then, choose the reward you wish to claim and log in to your Battle.net account. Once you’ve entered your account information, a pop-up window will appear, displaying a “Permission Required” page.

To grant permission, select the box “Your Battle.net Account ID and BattleTag” and then click “Allow,” enabling you to claim your selected reward on Loverwatch. After claiming them, the items will be transferred to your account within a timeframe of 48 hours.

That’s everything you need to know about Loverwatch rewards for Overwatch 2. For more tips and guides, make sure to check out other Overwatch 2-related content by pursuing the links below.

