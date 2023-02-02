All Characters in Slay the Spire, Explained

Image Source: MegaCrit

Easily one of the finest roguelike deck-builders ever assembled, Slay the Spire is a moreish strategy experience that is both elegant and fiendishly designed. While the core story takes a back seat and the finely-tuned gameplay leads the charge, MegaCrit has built a whimsical fantasy world brimming with magical relics, bizarre beasties, and braves heroes. For those who’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering the identities of all the characters in Slay the Spire. Fortunately, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

Who Are All the Characters in Slay the Spire, & What Are Their Best Cards? Answered

In essence, there are four main characters in Slay the Spire: the Ironclad, the Silent, the Defect, and The Watcher, and each features their own HP, starting relic, and personalized deck of cards that suit their specific build. We’re going to break down each character in further detail down below.

The Ironclad

Image Source: MegaCrit

Starting Relic: Burning Blood, heals 6 HP after combat

Best Cards: Bludgeon, Demon Form, Berserk, Uppercut, Shrug it Off, Clothesline, Whirlwind, Body Slam

HP: 80

The last soldier of the Ironclads, this flaxen-haired warrior sold his soul so he could wield powerful magic. While the Ironclad excels with Strength, Block, and Exhaust builds, he’s ultimately a solid all-rounder who boasts the largest pool of starting HP and an effective Vulnerable debuff card right off the bat (Bash).

The Silent

Image Source: MegaCrit

Starting Relic: Ring of the Snake, draw two additional cards at the start of combat

Best Cards: Wraith Form, Adrenaline, Noxious Fumes, Backflip, Footwork, Terror, Alchemise, Dash, Corpse Explosion, Leg Sweep, Deadly Poison

HP: 70

A cunning huntress, the Silent is a force to be reckoned with. Her unique skillset relies heavily on Poison attacks, though she can also employ Discard as an effective strategy, too. Meanwhile, the Silent also possesses some solid Dexterity-buffing cards like Footwork.

The Defect

Image Source: MegaCrit

Starting Relic: Cracked Core, channel one Lightning at the start of combat

Best Cards: Echo Form, Self Repair, Glacier, Hologram, Beam Cell, Buffer, Cold Snap, Go For the Eyes, Hyperbeam, Rainbow

HP: 75

A combat automaton, the Defect relies heavily on its powerful orb technology. Essentially, the Defect can use Orbs to passively buff itself or evoke them to deal immediate damage to enemies, fortify its block, or net extra Energy. Not as easy to pick up and play as the previous characters, but incredibly powerful in the right hands.

The Watcher

Image Source: MegaCrit

Starting Relic: Pure Water, adds one miracle at the start of combat

Best Cards: Spirit Shield, Lesson Learned, Vault, Flurry of Blows, Devotion, Judgment, Wheel Kick, Consecrate, Crush Joints, Deus Ex Machina, Sash Whip, Prostrate

HP: 72

A blind monk who has arrived to “inspect” the Spire, the Watcher’s strengths lie in her ability to Scry (see the next cards, and discard them if necessary) and Retain (keep a card in her deck at the end of a turn). With her added ability to go into Wrath, Calm, and Divinity, she also boasts the biggest damage potential of any character, but with the rub that enemies can also deliver twice the amount of damage back to her. The Watcher is definitely the most challenging character in the whole of Slay the Spire to truly master.

Who’s the Best Character in Slay the Spire? Explained

Frankly, that’s a really difficult question to answer, but I’ll give it my best shot! In a nutshell, all four characters are totally viable and offer their own unique cards, relics, and abilities.

However, if we were to choose one as a go-to character for new players, we’d argue that the Ironclad is potentially the easiest to pick up and play. On the other hand, arguably the most powerful character in the game is the Watcher with her ability to deal triple damage with Divinity, though she’s a tough character to master.

And, voila! Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on all the characters in Slay the Spire. For more, here’s news regarding the upcoming Slay the Spire board game. Or alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

