All Booga Booga Codes in Roblox (February 2023)
Cavemen love freebies too!
There are plenty of super fun open-world survival games on Roblox, and one that’s making waves right now is Booga Booga. Roleplaying the life of a caveman, players will venture into a dangerous world brimming with wildlife while gathering up useful resources. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering the answer to one question: What are all the Booga Booga codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, we’ve got your back as we’re going to answer that specific query down below. Let’s get started.
All Working Booga Booga Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the active codes that you can redeem for free stuff in Booga Booga right now:
Checked for new codes on 13 Feb.
Added 3 new codes!
- 15MVisits – Free coins (NEW)
- Valentines! – Free coins (NEW)
- 70KFavorites – Free coins (NEW)
- 1MVisits – Free coins
- 3KLikes – Free coins
- 4MVisits – Free coins
- 7KLikes – Free coins
- NEWYEARS – Free coins
- BOOGARERELEASE – 250 coins
- 2KLikes – 300 coins
All Expired Booga Booga Codes in Roblox
These Booga Booga codes have expired and no longer work:
- 20KLikes – Free coins
- SPOOKYPART2 – Free coins
- BOOGASALESFRIDAY – Free coins
- TURKEYMAN – Free coins
- 25KLikes – Free coins
- 15MVISITS – Free coins
- 69KFavorites – Free coins
- 10MVISITS – Free coins
- BOOGASHUTDOWN – Free coins
- 15KLikes – Free coins
- 10KLikes – Free coins
- BOOGASPOOKY – Free coins
- 7500Likes – Free coins
- 5000Likes – Free coins
- 2MVisits – Free coins
How to Redeem Codes in Booga Booga
Redeeming codes in Booga Booga is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps:
- First of all, launch Booga Booga on Roblox.
- Then, tap on the orange ‘Treasure Chest’ icon on the left-hand side of your screen (as pictured above).
- In the codes text box in the bottom left-hand side of your screen, type in a code exactly as it appears on the working list of codes above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new free Booga Booga items. Easy as pie!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the free codes in Booga Booga on Roblox. For more, here’s a guide explaining why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends and an overview of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me. Or if you’re after more codes guides, we have plenty, including Zombie Army Simulator and Doors.
