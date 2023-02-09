All Anime Clicker Fight Codes in Roblox (February 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

There are so many anime-inspired experiences on Roblox, it’s hard to keep track of them all. One that’s proving quite popular at the moment is Anime Clicker Fight, which is a pretty chill idle game that sees you battling other players in a One Piece-inspired world. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Anime Clicker Fight codes in Roblox? Fortunately, you’re in the perfect place. Let’s go!

All Working Anime Clicker Fight Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes in Anime Clicker Fight so you can redeem all those in-game items for free:

210KLIKES – Gold Boost

– Gold Boost 5KLIKES – Free Warrior

– Free Warrior BUNNY – Immortal Bunny Pet

– Immortal Bunny Pet DRAGON – Money and Luck Boost

– Money and Luck Boost MASK – 15-Minute Gold Boost

– 15-Minute Gold Boost ONEPIECE – 15-Minute Gold Boost

– 15-Minute Gold Boost RUSHRUSH – 15-Minute Gold Boost

– 15-Minute Gold Boost TITAN – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost UPDATE2 – Two 15-Minute Attack Boosts and Two 15-Minute Gold Boosts

All Expired Anime Clicker Fight Codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes in Anime Clicker Fight.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Clicker Fight

Redeeming codes in Anime Clicker Fight is easy as pie. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

First, launch Anime Clicker Fight on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Cog’ Settings icon on the left-hand side of the screen (as highlighted in the image above).

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s spelt exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the new items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: that’s everything you need to know about all the Anime Clicker Fight codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a rundown of all the Adopt Me pet trade values. Or if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the links below.

Related Posts