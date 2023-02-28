A Tom Cruise Action Pic That’s Basically Groundhog Day But with Aliens Lives Again on Streaming

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Cruise still has it. Not only when he’s on a jet or doing some mindblowing stunt in a Mission Impossible film, but also in Edge of Tomorrow. Per Flix Patrol, the groundhog day-inspired movie with aliens is number one in the Hulu streaming charts.

It might be because of Cruise’s charisma; the effectiveness of the “repeat the same day forever until you learn something” format, or perhaps a combination of the two. What’s for sure is that the film is being massively watched worldwide, as it’s in the streaming Top 3 in countries as different as Bangladesh, Spain, and Mexico.

This Doug Liman film tells the story of Cage, a public relations officer who gets thrown into combat without any experience. After improbably killing an alien, he gets in contact with a strange substance that allows him to repeat the same day over and over again. To improve at fighting aliens, Cage asks Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) for help, as she has also experienced the one-day loop.

Surprisingly, the film wasn’t as bigger a box office success as everyone expected, earning “only” $370 million worldwide. Since then, the film has kept earning praise, and now it’s looked at as a great popcorn film by both critics and audiences as proven by Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie has a critics 91% rating and a 90% audience rating.

You can watch Edge of Tomorrow on Hulu and HBO. Tell us your thoughts on the film in the comments below.

