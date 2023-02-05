5 Letter Words Starting With R & With P as the Third Letter – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

Need a helping help when embarking on your Wordle quest of the day? Don’t worry, you are not the only one, as the game can be challenging for even the best wordsmiths. With this guide to all the possible 5-letter words starting with R and with P as the third letter, you will be in a much better starting position.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Starting With R & With P as the Third Letter

raped

rapee

raper

rapes

raphe

rapid

rapin

rappe

rapso

repas

repat

repay

repeg

repel

repen

repin

repla

reply

repos

repot

repps

repro

repun

reput

riped

ripen

riper

ripes

ripps

roped

roper

ropes

ropey

rupee

rupia

ryper

rypin

Now that you have the possible answers, it is time to narrow down the playing field. Make full use of the in-game hint system to guide your subsequent guesses. Any letters in red should no longer be considered, while those in green are in the right place. As for those in yellow, think of other positions for them to form another answer.

Keep doing this and eventually, it will become clear what the final answer should be. However, for those in a hurry, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

There you go, all the possible 5-letter words starting with R and with P as the third letter for Wordle, now get out ther and guess away. For anybody needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

