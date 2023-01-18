Valorant Agent Voice Lines Quiz; Can You Name Which Agents Said These lines?

There’s no denying that Riot Games has proved itself a master of creating unique and interesting characters, and Valorant boasts one of the most colorful and exciting rosters in any video game. All of the personalities are memorable, and each brings its own unique flavor to add diversity and intrigue to the universe.

But how familiar are you with Valorant’s 20 Agents and their voice lines? Could you name who said what if you were challenged to do so? Well, let’s find out.

Here we’ve compiled 15 of our favorite Agent voice lines, and it’s your job to piece together who you think says them. We’ll award you with a Valorant rank based on your score. Good luck!

Valorant Agent Voice Lines Quiz; Can You Name the Agents Who Said These Lines? Start quiz Continue

If you enjoyed this content, then make sure you check out Twinfinite’s other Valorant-themed quiz content. Of course, we cover everything about the game here, too, like our early access impressions of the game’s new map, Lotus.

