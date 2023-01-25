These Fan-Made Paradox Pokemon Would’ve Been Perfect for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

An impressive artist known as Bulbbyboi on Instagram has taken to the platform to share his own fan-made Paradox Pokemon creations, and damn do we wish they were legit. These are some of the coolest fan-made Pokemon designs that have appeared in a while, complete with their own Pokedex-style entry that provides details on the background of each Pokemon.

For starters, let’s take a look at this Paradox form of Zangoose and Servipor combined, thus creating Iron Hunter. This takes Zangoose’s already badass design and amps it up by 10, giving it a more futuristic, mechanical look with gas-mask like facial features and an armor-like body. And yes, that’s a Sevipor arm, which is hands-down one of the best concepts in the Pokemon franchise, fan-made or not. Mortal enemies fused into one being, to create the ultimate exterminator machine. This is the type of stuff fans really want to see if Pokemon continues to go down the futuristic route.

Image Source: @bulbbyboi on Instagram

Next up we have Iron Blaster, which takes beloved Generation 1 starter Blastoise, and redesigns it as what looks to be perhaps the most powerful water hose of all time. Seeing this variation of Blastoise standing on all four legs is a unique change, and the secondary Dragon-Typing can be evidently seen in the presence of it’s robotic like tail, which holds a very monster or dragon-like face.

Image Source: @bulbbyboi on Instagram

Now that you’ve seen Blastoise, this Charizard design is sure to get you pumped. This ancient Charizard design recreates the big, orange dragon (but not really a dragon) that everyone loves, and instead gives it a redesign that resembles a traditional Japanese dragon, with the long, slender body, and tendrils of colorful smoke evaporating from its mouth. Plus, this form finally makes Charizard a real dragon. It’s kind of hard to accept the fact that this is fan-made. Game Freak need seriously to look into hiring Bulbbyboi.

Image Source: @bulbbyboi on Instagram

Lastly, there’s one for all you Greninja fans, in the form of Iron Shadow. This Paradox Form converts everyone’s favorite frog-ninja into a futuristic cyborg amphibian, complete with a ninja star attached to its back, and brightly colored textures that really sell the whole look. Also, the heartbeat-like features on its eye sockets are a nice little feature. There’s a high chance Greninja fanboys and fangirls are crying on the inside upon the realization that this is only a fan concept. Even those who don’t tend to enjoy the futuristic Paradox Pokemon can’t deny how good this Dark and Steel duo-type looks.

Image Source: @bulbbyboi on Instagram

If you like what you see here, remember to check out the rest of Bulbbyboi’s work on Instagram, and follow him to see all of his future Paradox and Fakemon-themed posts. There’s some seriously impressive stuff in there, and the artist more than deserves the attention for all of his hard work, so ahead and show your support.

Related Posts