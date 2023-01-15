The Hardest Black Clover Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take
Time to test your knowledge Wizard Knight!
It’s a tale as old as time: You’ve watched every episode of Black Clover, and you feel like you can recollect its biggest moments down to the smallest detail. The only problem is, you don’t have any way to prove your vast amount of knowledge, save for gaining some renown in discussion forums when someone is trying to remember a specific piece of information.
Fortunately for you, we’ve devised a test for your knowledge: A devilishly hard Black Clover Trivia quiz, complete with questions to test your knowledge of every part of the anime from its opening episode to its final arc. It’s sure to push your skills to the limit, and force you to delve into the depths of what you know about the series.
Think you’ve got what it takes to ace it? Then continue on to the questions below.
The Hardest Black Clover Trivia Quiz You'll Ever Take
If you enjoyed this quiz, be sure to check out our other anime-related quizzes like which anime you should start with as a beginner, or which titan you’d be from Attack on Titan.
- All Wizard Kings in Black Clover (Spoilers)
- Does Asta Get Magic in Black Clover? Answered
- Does Asta Become The Wizard King in Black Clover? Answered
- Is Julius Novachrono a Devil in Black Clover? Answered
- Who Is Asta’s Father in Black Clover? Theory Explained