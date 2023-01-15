Time to test your knowledge Wizard Knight!

It’s a tale as old as time: You’ve watched every episode of Black Clover, and you feel like you can recollect its biggest moments down to the smallest detail. The only problem is, you don’t have any way to prove your vast amount of knowledge, save for gaining some renown in discussion forums when someone is trying to remember a specific piece of information.

Fortunately for you, we’ve devised a test for your knowledge: A devilishly hard Black Clover Trivia quiz, complete with questions to test your knowledge of every part of the anime from its opening episode to its final arc. It’s sure to push your skills to the limit, and force you to delve into the depths of what you know about the series.

Think you’ve got what it takes to ace it? Then continue on to the questions below.

The Hardest Black Clover Trivia Quiz You'll Ever Take When does Asta first encounter Secre Swallowtail? At the orphanage where he grew up. At the Magic Knights entrance exam. During his first mission as a Black Bull. During his first excursion into a dungeon. None of the above. How does one acquire a Five Leaf Grimoire? They inherit an existing one. By falling into despair while wielding a Four Leaf Grimoire. By killing a comrade with a Four Leaf Grimoire. Both A and B. Both B and C. Which of the following is NOT a type of magic used by a character in the anime? Skin Magic. Nail Magic. Bone Magic. Spit Magic. Mucus Magic. Which of the following does NOT occur when Asta activates his Black Asta form? His right arm becomes cloaked in black Anti Magic. A horn sprouts from his head. His left eye turns red and his pupil becomes slits. A black wing sprouts from his right shoulder. Which squad did Black Bull leader Yami once belong to? Azure Deer. Purple Orca. Golden Dawn. Crimson Lion. Grey Wolf. How many stars did the Black Bull squad earn between Asta joining and the start of the Star Awards Festival? 132 101 -31 -28 80 How many people have held the title of Wizard King by the end of the Reincarnation arc? 25 29 28 27 31 According to the anime, why was Yuno abandoned at the orphanage in Hage village? To keep him safe from magicians that were out to kill him. To use him as a sleeper agant hidden within the Clover Kingdom. So that he could become the Wizard King. So that he could live without having to use his magic. So that he could meet Asta. Which members of the Black Bull squad were present for Asta's "Screw Fate" scene in episode 54? Finral. Luck. Noelle. Yami. All of the above. Which of the following is a feature held by the Demon Skeleton in Hage Village? Two intact horns. A gap from a missing tooth. A crack down the center of its forehead. A crater from the first Wizard King's killing blow. None of the above. How Does Liebe the Black Devil Laugh? Black Clover Liebe Captured in Front of Asta He He He Ge Ge Ge Che Che Che Ke Ke Ke Where does Asta's Anti Magic Power Come From? Black Clover Asta Covered in Anti Magic Asta's Inability to Use Magic Asta's Grimoire Containing Liebe Liebe the Devil's Hatred of Other Devils Both B and C. Why Did Richita Live Away From Other People? Black Clover Richita Pointing at Liebe Her Magic Put Others in Danger She Was Forced to by Others She Didn't Want to Hurt Anyone With Her Powers All of The Above Which Is Not a Trait of a Black Bull Member? Black Clover Black Bulls Together Deipnophobia Sociopathy Agoraphobia Social Anxiety Who Is the Tallest Member of the Black Bulls? Black Clover Asta Cut By Being Called Short Yami Gordon Gauche Henry Both B and D All of the Above

If you enjoyed this quiz, be sure to check out our other anime-related quizzes like which anime you should start with as a beginner, or which titan you’d be from Attack on Titan.

