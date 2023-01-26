Splatoon 3’s February Splatfest Is All About Which Type of Chocolate Is Best

The next Splatfest asks which chocolate is your favorite: dark, milk, or white?

The next Splatfest competition in Splatoon 3 has been announced and will take place next month in February. This will be the fourth official Splatfest in the game, and this time, the theme is chocolate. It asks the question “What’s your favorite chocolate?”

Players will be able to join one of three teams: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate to battle it out and determine which type is the best.

You’ll have a few more weeks to decide which team you want to join. The Splatfest will take place the weekend before Valentine’s Day from Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.

🍫 The next #Splatoon3 Splatfest is going to be a real treat!



Splat it out for your choccy of choice – Dark, Milk or White – in a mouth-watering matchup, taking place on 11/02 – 13/02! pic.twitter.com/fGr1b25cda — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 26, 2023

As usual, you’ll be able to join a team about a week before the competition actually begins. The time between voting and when the Splatfest starts allows you to earn conch shells at a faster rate. After voting in the plaza, you’ll receive one conch shell for each catalog level you achieve during the voting period and the Splatfest itself.

Since the number of conch shells earned will be one of the factors that decide the Splatfest’s winner, it’s important to earn as many as you can for your team. Additionally, the conch shells can also be exchanged for in-game rewards, like locker decorations and titles, in the lobby’s Shell-Out Machine.

This Splatfest follows the previous one that took place in the beginning of September when Team Sweet beat Team Spicy and Team Sour to determine which flavor is best.

You can read our official review of Splatoon 3 right here if you are interested in learning more about the game.

