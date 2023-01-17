Rumors of This Beloved TV Sitcom’s Return Have Propelled It to the Top of Streaming

Image Source: 20th Television

Some families aren’t made to be in the middle.

Start trembling Bluey and The Simpsons, one of the most rambunctious families ever, is coming for your top spots on the Disney+ Top 10 list as per Flix Patrol, the strange, unique family from Malcolm in the Middle is climbing the charts, and fast.

Breaking Bad’s Heisenberg itself, Bryan Cranston, who before being a meth dealer was the father of this one-in-a-million family, has said recently that there have been talks about a Malcolm in the Middle reunion movie, and that might’ve sparked people’s nostalgia for the show.

Being reminiscent of the adventures of Malcolm, Reese, Dewey, Francis, Lois, and Hal might be a worldwide movement, as the show is also one of the most watched in countries like Bolivia, France, and Mexico.

This dysfunctional lower-middle-class family had a sitcom that ran for six seasons on Fox and told the story of eleven-year-old son Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a child prodigy in a family where that’s so unusual and strange; Malcolm might as well be an alien.

The comedy won seven Emmys during its run and a Peabody Award. Jane Kaczmarek, who played Malcolm’s mother, Lois, Bryan Cranston, and Frankie Muniz were all nominated for several Golden Globe Awards during the show’s run. It also has a 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Malcolm in the Middle started Frankie Muniz (Agent Cody Banks), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Jane Kaczmarek (Pleasantville), Justin Berfield (Unhappily Ever After), Erik Per Sullivan (Unfaithful), and Christopher Masterson (Scary Movie 2).

You can watch Malcolm in the Middle on Disney+.

